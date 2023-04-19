Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 63,733 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,733 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Copart by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. 290,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $78.05.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

