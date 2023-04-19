Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,967,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.94.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $492.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.