Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,610 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.53.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 12.5 %

ISRG traded up $33.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.94. 3,049,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,064. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

