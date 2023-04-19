Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,056 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 549,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

