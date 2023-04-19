Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 39.2% in March

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

MSD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

