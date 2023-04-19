Morgan Stanley Upgrades Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) to Equal Weight

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

UP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

NYSE UP opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $408.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. Analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 483,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.