Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.82

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.82 and traded as high as C$17.55. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.51, with a volume of 77,950 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRG.UN shares. CIBC raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Laurentian raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.83. The stock has a market cap of C$679.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

