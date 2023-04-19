MRA Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MRA Advisory Group lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 181,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 414,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.