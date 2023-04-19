MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $30,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $541.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,465. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $540.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.47. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.11.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

