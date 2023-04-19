Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,150,000 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the March 15th total of 165,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 201,455,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,599,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.81.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In other news, CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $4,780,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,665,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,372,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $4,780,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,665,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,372,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan New sold 159,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $36,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 73.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.