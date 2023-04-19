MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $6.89. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 51,029 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYTE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $563.60 million, a PE ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 1.08.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. Equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after buying an additional 420,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2,991.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

