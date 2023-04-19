Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.61, but opened at $57.00. Nasdaq shares last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 861,978 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

