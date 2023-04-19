Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,303 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $17.06.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
