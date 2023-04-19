NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 303,436 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,436 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 3.0% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,587 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,732 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.3 %

SH stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 8,772,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,875,301. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

