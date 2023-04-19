NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $13.49 Million Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,903 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF accounts for 2.5% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 184.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. 14,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,097. The company has a market cap of $891.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

