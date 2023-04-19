NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,327,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,551 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after buying an additional 349,340 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,968,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

XOP stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.06. 1,919,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,010. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.43.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

