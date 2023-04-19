NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,179,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,761,000 after acquiring an additional 145,229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,712. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.73.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

