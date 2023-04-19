NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,852 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.06. 1,472,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.51 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

