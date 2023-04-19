NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. 301,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

