NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,433 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.67. 36,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,839. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $174.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

