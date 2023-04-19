NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.23 and a 200-day moving average of $347.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

