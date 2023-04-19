Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.44.

Netflix Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.92 on Wednesday, reaching $322.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,152,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,054. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.



