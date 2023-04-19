Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.84-$2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.24 billion-$8.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.
Netflix Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.58 on Wednesday, hitting $323.12. 22,081,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,750,673. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.74. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
