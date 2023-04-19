Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.84-$2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.24 billion-$8.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

Netflix Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.58 on Wednesday, hitting $323.12. 22,081,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,750,673. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.74. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.44.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.