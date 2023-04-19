Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,680. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.