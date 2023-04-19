New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,064,500 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 758,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 967.7 days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
OTCMKTS NWWCF remained flat at $2.44 on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
