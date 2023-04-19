New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,064,500 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 758,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 967.7 days.

New China Life Insurance Price Performance

OTCMKTS NWWCF remained flat at $2.44 on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.