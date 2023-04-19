NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 260.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 810,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,260. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

