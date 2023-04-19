NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $9.47

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.16. NIO shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 11,858,839 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance cut their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.
NIO Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.