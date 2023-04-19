NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $9.47

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.16. NIO shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 11,858,839 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance cut their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.