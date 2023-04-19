Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $40.04 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $40,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

