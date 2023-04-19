Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $46.64 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,054 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $46,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $102.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $125.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

