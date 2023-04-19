Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,629 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after acquiring an additional 398,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,705,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

