Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $42,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 86,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 342,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,419,000 after purchasing an additional 977,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,435,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

