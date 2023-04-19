Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 268,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.1 days.
Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NMEHF remained flat at $22.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile
