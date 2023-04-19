Northwest Capital Management Inc Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 245,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 83,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 38,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 417,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after buying an additional 58,632 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. 478,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,068. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

