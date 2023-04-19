Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 314,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 153,178 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 67,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 175,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 116,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,099. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

