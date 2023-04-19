Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $5.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 489,321 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
