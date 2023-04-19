Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $250,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,790,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

