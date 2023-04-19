Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $559,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,749,317 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

