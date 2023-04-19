Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.40. 146,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $278.13. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

