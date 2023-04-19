Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 4,836 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,471,000 after buying an additional 93,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,212,000 after buying an additional 217,483 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 1,894,129 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,010,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 992,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 64,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

