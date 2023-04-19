Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 8,897 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. 101,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,313. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.