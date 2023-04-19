Novartis (NYSE:NVS) PT Raised to $85.00

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $98.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

