Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

