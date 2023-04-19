NULS (NULS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $27.20 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $27.20 million and $1.97 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 122,956,318 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

