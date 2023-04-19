NULS (NULS) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

NULS (NULS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $26.82 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 122,959,319 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

