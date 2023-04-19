Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.17%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.