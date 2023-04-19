Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Trading 13.6% Higher

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.58. 186,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 292,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nuwellis from $75.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Nuwellis Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuwellis

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 170.02% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

