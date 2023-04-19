nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $741.00 million-$741.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.39 million. nVent Electric also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.66-0.67 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Up 3.0 %

NVT stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

