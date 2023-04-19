O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $203,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $166.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.