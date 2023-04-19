OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $146,121. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

