Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Okta Trading Up 0.1 %

OKTA opened at $77.81 on Monday. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $525,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

